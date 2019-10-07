FCA US Nears Quarter Century as Exclusive Sponsor of the National Black MBA Association Graduate Student Case Competition

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Competition conducted annually at National Black MBA Association's Annual Conference and Exposition

Annual event enables talented, high-potential MBA candidates from the nation's leading business schools to compete for $50,000 in scholarships

in scholarships FCA US has been exclusive sponsor of the competition since 1995

has been exclusive sponsor of the competition since 1995 2019 business case required teams to develop strategies for a vehicle subscription alternative

Winning team represented Ohio State University with teams from Georgia State University and Georgia Institute of Technology earning second and third place, respectively

Talented MBA candidates from 36 of the nation's leading business schools competed for $50,000 in scholarships in the 2019 National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) Graduate Student Case Competition, sponsored by FCA US LLC.

The NBMBAA/FCA National Graduate Student Case Competition is an annual event that gives high-potential students an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and problem-solving skills in a formal competition.

The competition is held each year as part of the NBMBAA's annual conference and exposition, which was held in Houston September 24-28. Winning teams were announced at the NBMBAA's Impact Awards Gala on Friday, September 27.

"FCA US is proud to continue its several decades-long support of the National Black MBA Association and the Graduate Student Case Competition," said Alisa Nagle, Head – Human Resources, FCA – North America. "The competition is a showcase event for diversity, leadership and student achievement that enables our Company to demonstrate our commitment to identifying, recruiting and developing diverse talent and future business leaders."

FCA US has been an active supporter of the NBMBAA for more than 30 years and the exclusive sponsor of the Graduate Student Case Competition since 1995. Over that time, more than 2,500 graduate students have participated in the competition.

Teams are given a business case from which they develop business solutions. Each student team then prepares and presents its case to a panel of experienced business executives. Teams are judged on their analysis of the case, the feasibility of their recommendations and the quality of their presentations.

The 2019 business case required teams to develop strategies for a vehicle subscription alternative.

This year, the students from the Ohio State University took home the first place trophy as national champions and $25,000 in scholarships. The winning team members were Bria Booker, Rabia Usmani and Kate Morales, all current MBA students at the university.

The second and third place teams represented Georgia State University and Georgia Institute of Technology, earning $15,000 and $10,000 in scholarships, respectively.

About National Black MBA Association

The NBMBAA has grown from a two-day conference to one of the country's largest professional, minority organizations with: 9,000+ members, 45 professional chapters, 35 Leaders of Tomorrow® (LOT®) programs, and more than 300 corporate partners. The organization is dedicated to developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle.

About FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more information regarding FCA, please visit www.fcagroup.com.

