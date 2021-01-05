FCA US Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2020 Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth-quarter retail sales rise 1%

Ram brand reports best month of retail sales ever in December

Jeep® Gladiator fourth-quarter sales increase 23% and 94% for 2020

Alfa Romeo posts record fourth quarter as sales rise 23%

FCA US LLC sold 499,431 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,820,636 vehicles for 2020 as a resilient dealer network offset much of the decline in fleet sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail sales for the quarter rose 1% due in large part to the Jeep®, Ram and Alfa Romeo brands. Separately, Ram also had its best month of retail sales in December since the brand first launched in 2010.

The Jeep Gladiator once again reported a year-over-year increase for the quarter as total sales rose 23% to 20,552 vehicles. Gladiator sales for the year increased 94% to 77,542 vehicles. Alfa Romeo also finished out 2020 with quarterly total sales of 6,093 vehicles, an increase of 23% and full-year sales of 18,586, a 2% increase over the previous year.

Overall, total U.S. sales for the quarter declined 8% while full-year sales were down 17%. Most of the decline came from the sharp drop in fleet orders, specifically rental car companies, which continue to grapple with the reduction in business travelers due to the pandemic.

"The work undertaken by our dealers was nothing less than heroic given the challenges they faced this year," U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. "The fourth quarter provided a strong springboard heading into 2021. Looking ahead, we anticipate an exciting year that will include a variety of new vehicles. Just in the first quarter alone, we will be offering the Ram 1500 TRX, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, the refreshed Dodge Durango and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica."

Production of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX began in December at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan. That same month, the TRX was named the winner of the Motor Trend Truck of the Year® competition, marking the third consecutive year the Ram brand captured the coveted award. Ram 1500 won in 2019 and Ram Heavy Duty took top honors for 2020.

Production of the Wrangler 4xe, which boasts 375 horsepower and delivers up to 25 miles of pure electric operation for daily commutes, started in December at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio.

"The economic indicators are pointing in the right direction for the start of 2021," Kommor said. "Gas prices remain low; housing remains strong and consumers have access to credit."

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2020















Q4 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 30,160 33,263 -9% 107,969 143,934 -25% Patriot 1 6 -83% 3 27 -89% Wrangler 51,109 52,012 -2% 201,311 228,032 -12% Gladiator 20,552 16,663 23% 77,542 40,047 94% Cherokee 37,936 42,048 -10% 135,855 191,397 -29% Grand Cherokee 56,930 57,929 -2% 209,786 242,969 -14% Renegade 17,027 19,615 -13% 62,847 76,885 -18% JEEP BRAND 213,715 221,536 -4% 795,313 923,291 -14% Ram P/U 161,266 172,579 -7% 563,676 633,694 -11% Cargo Van 0 0

1 0

ProMaster Van 17,060 15,108 13% 50,556 56,409 -10% ProMaster City 2,971 2,968 0% 10,409 12,920 -19% RAM BRAND 181,297 190,655 -5% 624,642 703,023 -11% 200 2 3 -33% 9 48 -81% 300 5,100 5,520 -8% 16,653 29,213 -43% Town & Country 0 1 -100% 0 5 -100% Pacifica 29,512 27,481 7% 93,802 97,705 -4% CHRYSLER BRAND 34,614 33,005 5% 110,464 126,971 -13% Dart 1 2 -50% 7 15 -53% Avenger 0 0

0 1 -100% Charger 23,794 25,829 -8% 77,425 96,935 -20% Challenger 14,605 14,298 2% 52,955 60,997 -13% Viper 2 0

4 5 -20% Journey 9,592 12,290 -22% 40,342 74,686 -46% Caravan 2,612 23,245 -89% 38,767 122,648 -68% Durango 12,372 14,977 -17% 57,828 67,599 -14% DODGE BRAND 62,978 90,641 -31% 267,328 422,886 -37% 500 12 699 -98% 674 3,267 -79% 500L 83 166 -50% 475 771 -38% 500X 313 442 -29% 1,443 2,518 -43% Spider 326 430 -24% 1,711 2,644 -35% FIAT BRAND 734 1,737 -58% 4,303 9,200 -53% Giulia 2,560 2,328 10% 8,203 8,704 -6% Alfa 4C 7 17 -59% 99 144 -31% Stelvio 3,526 2,600 36% 10,284 9,444 9% ALFA ROMEO 6,093 4,945 23% 18,586 18,292 2% FCA US LLC 499,431 542,519 -8% 1,820,636 2,203,663 -17%

FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA). For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on FCA's current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including possibility of new Eurozone sovereign debt crisis, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of FCA's control.

SOURCE FCA US LLC

