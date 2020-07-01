FCA US Reports Second-quarter 2020 Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Retail sales on rebound since April as consumers remain resilient

More than 98 percent of U.S. dealer network selling vehicles online

FCA US LLC reported second-quarter sales of 367,086 vehicles – a 39 percent decline over the same period a year earlier – as the economic havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in April was partially offset by the stronger than expected retail sales rebound in May and June.



Fleet sales were impacted in the quarter as customers initially delayed or reduced their orders, in addition as production restarted deliveries have been focused on the dealer channel.



"This quarter demonstrated the resilience of the U.S. consumer," said Head of U.S. Sales Jeff Kommor. "Retail sales have been rebounding since April as the reopening of the economy, steady gas prices and access to low interest loans spur people to buy. Our fleet volume remained low during the quarter as we prioritized vehicle deliveries to retail customers. As a result, we have built a strong fleet order book, which we will fulfill over the coming months."



This was also the first quarter consumers could completely purchase their vehicles online through the company's new Online Retailing Experience (ORE). ORE is accessible through the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo websites, participating dealer sites and a variety of social media applications. Customers simply click on the link to begin the process.



About 20 percent of new sales leads now come from online retailing compared with about 1 percent a year earlier.



"ORE is another tool dealers can now use to reach those consumers who like shopping from their home computer," Kommor said.



See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA). For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.



FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2020























Q2 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %



Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change



Compass 18,401 38,207 -52% 48,221 75,513 -36%



Patriot 0 3 -100% 1 13 -92%



Wrangler 56,463 67,007 -16% 96,131 116,985 -18%



Gladiator 19,568 7,129 174% 34,827 7,252 380%



Cherokee 23,263 47,790 -51% 56,938 97,210 -41%



Grand Cherokee 46,326 65,523 -29% 96,409 123,272 -22%



Renegade 12,695 17,818 -29% 26,859 36,036 -25%



JEEP BRAND 176,716 243,477 -27% 359,386 456,281 -21%



Ram P/U 117,448 179,454 -35% 246,253 299,480 -18%



ProMaster Van 7,913 13,393 -41% 17,498 26,712 -34%



ProMaster City 2,322 3,308 -30% 4,418 6,976 -37%



RAM BRAND 127,684 196,155 -35% 268,170 333,168 -20%



200 0 9 -100% 3 35 -91%



300 2,787 7,567 -63% 8,383 15,857 -47%



Town & Country 0 2 -100% 0 3 -100%



Pacifica 11,069 25,253 -56% 35,594 48,527 -27%



CHRYSLER BRAND 13,856 32,831 -58% 43,980 64,422 -32%



Dart 2 2 0% 5 10 -50%



Avenger 0 1 -100% 0 1 -100%



Charger 11,456 24,431 -53% 30,084 45,046 -33%



Challenger 9,880 15,237 -35% 22,018 28,668 -23%



Viper 0 4 -100% 0 5 -100%



Journey 5,434 21,428 -75% 20,586 45,431 -55%



Caravan 5,291 36,507 -86% 30,222 71,947 -58%



Durango 11,694 19,972 -41% 29,499 36,991 -20%



DODGE BRAND 43,757 117,582 -63% 132,414 228,099 -42%



500 239 914 -74% 566 1,692 -67%



500L 124 231 -46% 254 399 -36%



500X 395 729 -46% 678 1,484 -54%



Spider 581 1,015 -43% 969 1,528 -37%



FIAT BRAND 1,339 2,889 -54% 2,467 5,103 -52%



Giulia 1,692 2,311 -27% 3,451 4,346 -21%



Alfa 4C 40 50 -20% 71 91 -22%



Stelvio 2,002 2,390 -16% 3,915 4,600 -15%



ALFA ROMEO 3,734 4,751 -21% 7,437 9,037 -18%



FCA US LLC 367,086 597,685 -39% 813,854 1,096,110 -26%



SOURCE FCA US LLC