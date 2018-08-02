FCA US Ships 10,000th Officer Protection Package for Law Enforcement

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Designed to alert officers of the threat of rear ambush when parked and working in their vehicle

Offered free of charge on all 2019 Dodge Charger Pursuit vehicles

Third year for program – first offered in 2017

Engineered for "plug and play" installation

More than 10,000 Dodge Charger Pursuit police sedans across the U.S. are now equipped with the Officer Protection Package thanks to an alliance between FCA US LLC and Intermotive, Inc.

The Officer Protection Package combines InterMotive's Surveillance Mode Module™ with FCA's Fleet Safety Group technology – ParkSense rear park assist system and ParkView rear backup camera – to alert officers when movement at the rear of the vehicle is detected. See video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eY6PrDPCF2A

"The Officer Protection Package is the latest layer of safety to be built into our Charger Pursuit," said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. "We knew it was the right thing to do for all the men and women who protect us on a daily basis, and we are gratified to know that over 10,000 of these heroes now have a better chance of avoiding rear ambush occurrences. I'm also pleased to announce that we will continue to offer this package free of charge on our 2019 model-year Dodge Charger Pursuits."

If the system detects motion, a chime will sound to alert the officer of potential danger in the area. The officer can immediately see what is behind the vehicle via the camera monitor. At the discretion of the local law enforcement agency, the tripped sensors can also be programed to automatically initiate any or all of the following: a signal for the doors to lock, front windows to roll up, reverse lights to turn on and tail lights to flash, giving the officer a few critical extra seconds to assess and react to the situation.

