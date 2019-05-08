FCA US, Tracfone Wireless, Inc. and AT&T Honored with Informed Innovation Award at the National Postal Forum

INDIANAPOLIS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service has recognized FCA US, Tracfone Wireless, Inc. and AT&T with the Informed Innovation Award for their creative efforts using USPS technology.

The USPS Informed Innovation recognizes companies that have created an Informed Delivery campaign. Each company has leveraged the new technology to drive growth and proved that mail combined with digital is a winning formula.

FCA US, LLC designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. FCA US mails notifications to vehicle owners with open safety recalls. FCA US is the first automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer to incorporate the USPS Informed Delivery feature. Informed Delivery enables FCA US to reach customers in a unique manner, making them aware of any safety recall affecting their vehicle, as well as urging them to remedy their vehicle safety recall. By using the link on the embedded image within Informed Delivery, the customer is directed to the mopar.recalls.com website where they can enter their Vehicle Identification Number and find a dealer to schedule repairs.

TracFone Wireless, Inc. is a prepaid mobile virtual network operator in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands., and offers products and services under several other brands. TracFone incorporated Informed Delivery in a direct mail campaign supporting its holiday promotions with its brands (TracFone, Straight Talker, and SafeLink). The Informed Delivery campaign outperformed the email counterpart of the promotion with higher open and click rate percentages.

AT&T has a long history of collaborating with USPS on various innovations, both as a customer and a supplier. Currently, more than 30 million AT&T mailpieces each month carry an Informed Delivery campaign and URL message. As a way to help drive greater customer engagement, AT&T partnered with USPS to create the communication needed for companies to share Informed Delivery with its own employees. AT&T then encouraged its own employees to sign up for Informed Delivery – offering the story to more than 240,000 employees on the companies' intranet.

The awards were presented today during the 2019 National Postal Forum in Indianapolis.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

