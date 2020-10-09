FCA 'Women of Color' Earn Recognition at Annual STEM Event

FCA technical business leaders received honors for their career achievements at the annual Women of Color in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Conference held virtually, October 8-10.

The Women of Color STEM Conference honors the significant achievements of women in STEM professions. The conference ensures that the accomplishments of outstanding women in technical fields are highly visible to industry professionals, government officials and students.

FCA employees consistently have earned important technical professional recognition from various diversity organizations over the years, such as BEYA and others, reflecting the company's strong commitment to developing its diverse workforce.

"The 2020 Women of Color STEM Awards celebrate many of the country's most promising and influential female technical business leaders," said Lottie Holland, Director, Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement & Talent Acquisition, FCA – North America. "FCA is proud that our women technical leaders are regarded consistently among such accomplished professionals."

FCA Recipients of 2020 Women of Color STEM Awards

Technology All-Star Award: Recognizes accomplished professionals who have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities:

Candyce Allen , Project Chief Engineer – Body Engineering

, Project Chief Engineer – Body Engineering Saretta Wallace , Process Improvement Manager – Sterling Heights Assembly Plant

Technology Rising Star Award: Recognizes early career professionals who are helping to shape technology for the future:

Laura Fabian Guevara , Product Engineer – Jeep® Grand Cherokee

, Product Engineer – Jeep® Grand Cherokee Madhuri Ponugoti , Powertrain Quality Data Specialist

FCA team members will be recognized at the virtual Women of Color Technology Recognition Luncheon this afternoon, Friday, October 9.

Women of Color STEM Conference

Since 1995, Women of Color magazine's annual STEM Conference has been the premier forum of choice for recognizing the significant contributions by women in STEM fields. The conference offers both valuable career networking opportunities and hosts prestigious award ceremonies, which have earned widespread praise. Attendees have the opportunity to meet and learn from executives representing Fortune 500 companies that are committed to diversity and to the advancement of women in the workforce.

FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe.

