FCAU CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Inc. ("Fiat" or the "Company") (NYSE: FCAU) between February 26, 2016 and November 20, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fiat employed a bribery scheme to obtain favorable terms in its collective bargaining agreement with International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America; (2) high-ranking Fiat official were aware of and authorized the scheme; and (3) due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Fiat's receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 20, 2019, General Motors filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat in the Eastern District of Michigan for damages caused by a bribery scheme perpetuated by the UAW and Fiat.

On this news, shares of Fiat fell $0.58 per share or nearly 3.72% to close at $15.00 per share on November 20, 2019.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 30, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

