FCB Health Network Takes Best in Show and Large Agency of the Year at Medical Marketing & Media Awards

"I am so proud of our FCB Health Network teams and agencies, who consistently raise the bar with their best-in-class work," said Dana Maiman, president and CEO of FCB Health Network. "Our clients continue to challenge us to think and act innovatively to spotlight their lifesaving therapies and products, and we're honored that the industry is recognizing our hard work."

The annual MM&M Awards showcase the best in creativity and effectiveness in healthcare marketing, communications and media, and 70 judges pored over nearly 700 entries this year. Last week's wins come on the heels of an impressive 2019 awards season, with Network of the Year at the Manny Awards and numerous wins at Cannes, including the coveted Grand Prix.

The full list of FCB Health Network's 2019 MM&M Awards wins can be found below:

Titanium Best in Show

NOVA and AREA 23: The Rape Tax

Gold

Large Healthcare Agency of the Year – AREA 23

Film or Video – AbbVie and FCB Health New York: The Shape of Despair: Derm Animated Shorts

The Shape of Despair: Derm Animated Shorts Digital Initiative for Consumers – NOVA and AREA 23 : The Rape Tax

: The Rape Tax Philanthropic Campaign – Colin's Hope and FCB Health New York : Not Out Of The Water

: Not Out Of The Water Use of Immersive Technology – Eli Lilly and AREA 23: Get Up Alarm Clock

Silver

Large Healthcare Agency of the Year – FCB Health New York

Film or Video – Dermira and FCB Health New York : Check Your Sweat

: Check Your Sweat Digital Initiative for Consumers – Crisis Text Line and AREA 23 : txt2hlp

: txt2hlp Consumer Print Campaign – UMD Urgent Care and AREA 23 : Around The Corner

: Around The Corner Philanthropic Campaign – Change the Ref and AREA 23: Posts Into Letters

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world's most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 2,000 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Reaktör, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, FCBVIO, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx and Trio. The FCB Health Network was named "Agency of the Year" by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received "Most Creative Agency" honors. Cannes Lions, the world's preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its Area 23 unit "Healthcare Agency of the Year" in 2017, and named FCB Health Network "Healthcare Network of the Year" in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network "Network of the Year."

