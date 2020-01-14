FCB Named to Ad Age Best Places to Work 2020

Ad Age 's Best Places to Work list identifies and honors the top employers across the marketing and media industry, centered on a written submission from the employer and survey responses directly from their staff. In partnership with Latitude Research, Ad Age compiles the annual list based on employee benefits and perks, company culture and environment, career development and employee engagement. This year, it found that, while core benefits such as fair pay, health insurance and paid time off are must-haves for employees, they do not alone translate into a high workplace rating. Strong company culture and a supportive environment that encompass encouragement, empowerment and purpose are also imperative to staff.

"We produce our best work when we have people from all walks of life working in our agencies, and we are constantly striving to be a diverse and inclusive organization where everyone feels like they belong and are supported," said FCB Worldwide CEO Carter Murray. "This honor reflects the hard work and dedication of an immensely talented team, and while we are extremely proud, we know that there's still more work we must do to further our culture and help our employees succeed both in and out of the office."

FCB has a number of initiatives dedicated to creating a diverse and inclusive culture for its employees ranging from Culture & Inclusion Communities to Implicit Bias Workshops. It also supports and partners with organizations that hold similar core values to the network and has several forms of mentoring opportunities within each local agency.

This recognition comes on the heels of a stellar 2019 for the FCB network. Named an Ad Age A-List agency, FCB had its best performance ever at Cannes Lions and was named a top-three Global Network after securing five Grand Prix awards, including the coveted Titanium honor. The network also saw impressive organic and new business growth from its Health operations.

