FCB Named to Advertising Age's 2019 A-List

"From Ad Age's Agencies to Watch in 2018 to A-List this year, we've come a long way. This honor is a testament to the hard work of our incredibly talented network of employees. But as an agency driven by a 'Never Finished' spirit, we are only at the beginning of what we can accomplish," said FCB Worldwide CEO Carter Murray.

Additionally, FCB/SIX was named Ad Age's Data/Analytics Agency of the Year during Monday night's A-List Awards Gala. The full-service digital agency and technology consultancy, with offices in Toronto, Montreal and New York, saw momentum driven by its globally recognized platform Destination Pride for PFLAG Canada. Having been named Canada's most awarded campaign at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, "Destination Pride" is a data-driven search platform that reimagines the Pride flag as a dynamic bar graph, then uses it to visualize the world's LGBTQ+ laws, rights and social sentiment.

Selected from more than 200 agencies, the coveted annual A-List honors the top, forward-thinking and creative innovators in the advertising industry. Ad Age referenced FCB's strong performance over the past year on the new business, acquisition, talent and creative fronts.

In 2018, the FCB Health Network had one of its best business years – ever, including winning Cannes Lions Healthcare Network of the Year, the festival's highest honors and impressive double-digit new business growth. Additionally, FCB Chicago won highly competitive accounts with GE and Kimberly-Clark, while FCB West saw continued growth built off brilliant work for Levi's and Clorox and beat out some of the best creative boutiques to win Hotwire. FCB New York achieved a remarkable resurgence in short order with one of the iconic campaigns of the year, "Whopper Detour" for Burger King.

Ad Age also attributes FCB's stellar 2018 to significant diversity gains made within the agency as a contributor to this A-List recognition: "Women account for 60 percent of FCB's global leadership team, up from 25 percent in 2013. About 29 percent of U.S. employees are people of color."

"Diversity of talent in our offices has received a lot of focus and attention. But there is so much more to be done. I'm happy to see the discussion pivot from a responsible commitment to a business imperative. I personally have experienced the profound impact of working with a diverse group of people. We are smarter and better for it," said FCB Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle.

For more information on Ad Age's A-List, please visit: https://adage.com/article/special-report-agency-list/2019-ad-age-list-creativity-award-winners/2164006

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on creating "Never Finished" campaign ideas for clients that reflect a deep understanding of the brand's past, a respect for the present and an anticipation of the future potential. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Learn more at and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@FCBglobal) and Facebook (FCB Global).

