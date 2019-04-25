FCB Tops the 2018 Good Report

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FCB scored high, across the board, on the 2018 Good Report, with four offices throughout the network being represented. The Good Report – a ranking created in collaboration between ACT Responsible and WARC – champions sustainability and social responsibility, and celebrates purpose-driven creative work that "raises awareness of major social and environmental issues."

FCB Worldwide led the pack of Most Successful Networks Promoting Good Causes, earning the number-two spot for the third consecutive year. FCB also had three of the top 25 agencies – more agencies than any other network – ranked in the Most Successful Agency category. FCB Ulka, FCB/SIX and FCB Chicago were among the Most Successful Agencies.

"These honors speak to the heart and dedication of our incredible employees, who constantly push to put social causes at the forefront. Seeing representation from so many of our offices around the world in the promotion of these causes – both individually and as a network – makes me proud to work at FCB," said FCB Worldwide CEO Carter Murray.

The network also saw four campaigns in the Top 40 Most Successful Campaigns Promoting Good Causes, which encompassed such themes as human rights, social activism and public health. These included FCB India's "No Conditions Apply" for the Times of India and FCB/SIX's "Destination Pride" for PFLAG Canada – which took the third and fourth spots on the list, respectively – as well as FCB Chicago's "Rejection Letters" for Boeing and FCB Canada's "Anything But Sorry: The S Word" for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society. The 2017 Most Successful Campaigns featured work from FCB Canada, FCB Zurich, FCB Cape Town, FCB New Zealand and FCB Happiness Saigon.

"Most people find fulfillment in life when they are a part of something good," said FCB Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle. "The Good Report reminds each of us that our talented industry can have a positive impact in the world. Creative that helps the world ends up helping many of us on a deeply personal level."

A total of 827 campaigns produced by 534 agencies for 685 advertisers from 74 countries were evaluated for the latest Good Report. The 2018 ranking was generated by combining the industry's recognition of the best-performing campaigns as tracked by the WARC Creative 100, as well as the promotional effort behind the campaigns and the general public's recognition from public votes, organized by ACT Responsible.

You can see the full report by visiting: https://act-responsible.org/the-good-report/

About FCB

