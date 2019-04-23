FCB/SIX Named Ad Age Data/Analytics Agency of the Year

FCB/SIX has propelled double-digit growth every year since its inception. It's also winning accolades for providing specialized, highly effective data, technology and one-to-one creative ideas that drive ROI for clients, including the recent launch of the globally recognized platform Destination Pride for PFLAG Canada. "Destination Pride," the pride flag reimagined as a dynamic data-visualization of the world's LGBTQ laws and social sentiment, has won big at every major industry award show – including being named Canada's most awarded campaign at the Cannes Lions.

Ad Age cites that, "even with 75 percent of FCB/SIX work coming from CRM, technology consulting and analytics, the agency still managed to win 13 Cannes Lions in 2018, including Gold in Mobile, Design and Creative Data," as an impressive factor toward their success.

The agency, with offices in Toronto, Montreal and New York, services clients across North America and works with leading brands, including BMW, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies (Listerine, Aveeno, Neutrogena and Nicorette), Acuvue and does business-to-business work for eBay.

"We are honored to be awarded the prestigious Data/Analytics Agency of the Year accolade by Ad Age," said FCB/SIX President Andrea Cook. "This is so much more than an industry acknowledgment. It's a huge, well-deserved recognition for our teams and clients around the world, and I'm so proud to lead this group."

As a whole, the FCB network had a strong showing at Ad Age's annual A-List awards gala. Not only was FCB was named among the top-ten agencies on the 2019 A-List, the agency was also featured as a top-five finalist in the following categories:

Chief Creative Officer of the Year – Susan Credle

Tech Application of the Year – Area 23's "Posts into Letters" and FCB/SIX's "Destination Pride"

Experiential Campaign of the Year – FCB New York's "Whopper Detour"

Craft of the Year – FCB New Zealand's "Oat the Goat"

About FCB/SIX

FCB/SIX a full-service digital agency and a technology consultancy under one roof – FCB/SIX and FCB/SIX Consulting. The agencies bring together a unique combination of talent, including award-winning creative leaders, experts in digital media and platforms, technology solutions and development, strategy and insights, data and automation – all allowing it to design, build and implement individualized brand experiences at scale. FCB/SIX is currently the #31 agency on the WARC Creative 100 and was one of the most awarded creative agencies at the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. FCB/SIX is part of the FCB group of companies.

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on creating "Never Finished" campaign ideas for clients that reflect a deep understanding of the brand's past, a respect for the present and an anticipation of the future potential. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Learn more at and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@FCBglobal) and Facebook (FCB Global).

SOURCE FCB