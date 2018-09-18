FCC Adopts Mobilitie's Petition to Streamline Infrastructure Deployment Processes and Approves Draft Order

"We started this journey years ago to assist the carriers in getting access to public infrastructure and build a consensus around the importance of wireless access. Our belief has fundamentally been that wireless communication is an essential service and deserves same rights as other essential services in the public right of way," said Gary Jabara, Founder and Chairman of Mobilitie. "The FCC, under Chairman Pai and with Commissioner Carr's leadership, gets it, and this order will drive investment and close the digital divide, delivering wireless and broadband to everyone."

For years, Mobilitie has successfully partnered with many localities throughout the country that understand the economic impact and job growth derived from 5G network services. Unfortunately, some outlier localities charge fees that vastly exceed their costs to oversee network infrastructure installations and operations, ultimately doing a disservice to residents over time. As FCC Chairman Ajit Pai put it, "These actions are not only unlawful but shortsighted. They slow the construction of 5G networks and will delay, if not prevent, the benefits of 5G from reaching American consumers." And while those cities have been critical of Mobilitie, however, the carrier community has continued to be supportive.

Mobilitie applauds the Commission for voting to reduce regulatory costs and enable more efficient buildout nationwide, which will particularly benefit rural areas. We all share the goals of maintaining U.S. leadership in 5G, closing the digital divide and building next-generation networks that will best serve the American people. The FCC's action will help ensure the U.S. continues to be the global leader of 5G and setting the industry standard for future wireless technologies.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a global provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are by funding, deploying and operating next-generation infrastructure that enables robust 4G LTE coverage and upcoming 5G services and speeds. Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineer innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries—including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie partners with cities and municipalities across the country to deploy next-generation small cell sites and other infrastructure that provides residents with enhanced mobile connectivity and wireless broadband access. The high-density wireless infrastructure is designed to enable the richest, most interactive mobile experiences including real-time video streaming, location-based services, social media and other mobile applications.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., and has regional offices across the United States and internationally. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit mobilitie.com.

SOURCE Mobilitie