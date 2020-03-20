FCC Appoints Trilogy CEO George Woodward to the $1B Precision Agriculture Task Force

BOULDER, Colo., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Networks announces the appointment of George Woodward to the Federal Communication Communications Task Force for Reviewing the Connectivity and Technology Needs of Precision Agriculture in America. Woodward is uniquely qualified for this position which focuses on the critical needs in the precision agriculture connectivity arena as a founder of Trilogy Networks, an early market leader in the emerging Edge Computing ecosystem.

As stated in last week's announcement, https://www.fcc.gov/document/chairman-pai-announces-precision-agriculture-task-force-working-groups, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said, "The FCC understands the importance of precision agriculture to the nation's economy and wants to encourage its growth across the country. That's why I recently proposed a $9 billion 5G Fund to support next generation wireless services, which will include $1 billion specifically targeted toward precision agriculture.

"The critical need for this very pertinent task force has increased drastically with the onset of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus)," says Woodward. "The ability to take today's technology and best practices and rapidly deploy them to secure and improve the current food supply is of paramount importance. Ensuring the farm-to-table ecosystem is supported with cutting-edge technology has never been more important."

"The Precision Agriculture segment is keenly focused on solutions to drive the next generation of efficiency in agricultural output," said Woodward, CEO of Trilogy Networks. "We are at the genesis of what converged technologies can achieve." The task force groups will work across industry and government to ensure the rapid deployment of technologies like 5G, IoT, Edge Computing and AI.

"At the center of the ecosystem, Trilogy Networks stands uniquely positioned to bring to bear situational expertise and an extensive network of resources to both today and tomorrow's challenges. This is a huge honor for us and we are proud to serve on this world changing initiative. Additionally, Trilogy is spearheading a global initiative within the Kinetic Edge Alliance to promote state of the art Edge Computing and Edge Storage solutions to the world's leading innovators," says Woodward.

