FCC Releases Public Notice for 833 Auction, Seeks Comments

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, reports that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has released a public notice regarding the upcoming 833 Auction. The notice seeks to elicit public comment on auction bidding procedures.

In support of the auction, the FCC is seeking comments from the public on the procedures for conducting and participating in the auction. This includes feedback on application requirements, bidding procedures and post-auction procedures. The comment period closes on June 3, 2019 and the reply comment period closes on June 10, 2019.

This auction will be hosted at auction.somos.com, which is now available to the public. Upon launch, the new site will provide updates on the auction from the FCC, the list of numbers to be auctioned and frequently asked questions (FAQs). In the future, the website will also feature web tutorials, webinar information and details on how to register for the 833 Auction.

"On behalf of Somos, I would like to thank the FCC for thinking of ways to modernize the Toll-Free assignment process," said Joel Bernstein, Vice President of Regulatory and Public Policy at Somos. "Toll-Free Numbers are recognizable, trusted numbers that consumers can use to reach businesses by phone or text. Vanity and easy-to-remember Toll-Free Numbers—which will be available through this auction—have value for their branding potential. With over 42 million Toll-Free Numbers currently in use, it's more important than ever for brands to stand out from their competition."

