FCC Selects ICF for $70 Million Platform Services BPA

FAIRFAX, Va., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently awarded a re-compete blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) to provide tailored platform support services. The agreement is valued up to $70 million and has a term of five years including a 12-month base and four 12-month option periods.

ICF was also awarded its first task order under the BPA for $15 million to provide program management, development, platform architecture and system administration support for the term of the BPA.

Under the BPA, ICF will continue to consolidate, modernize, transform and operate FCC's application portfolio across key business areas such as the agency's licensing and tracking systems. The work encompasses a range of cloud platform and software customization, maintenance and operational support including program and project management, cloud platform solutions, cloud cybersecurity, existing cloud platform enhancements and maintenance, and new cloud modernization initiatives and projects.

"ICF understands FCC's environment, the technology and the agency's vision for the future," said Mark Lee, senior vice president and public sector lead. "We are excited to continue to partner with the agency on its modernization journey and are fully committed to helping the FCC meet its critical mission of overseeing spectrum and telecommunications issues across the U.S."

ICF, through its subsidiary ITG, has supported FCC's IT modernization efforts for the past five years and brings a proven track record of enterprise platform and systems delivery across all FCC bureaus and offices.

ITG, one of the leading providers of cloud-based platform modernization services to the U.S. federal government, was acquired by ICF in January. ICF supports nearly every federal agency and a growing set of state and local clients. The company provides a wide variety of services to the public sector, including strategic consulting, analytics, human capital management, enterprise cybersecurity, disaster management, resilience planning and more.

