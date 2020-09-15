FCCI Insurance Group Named A Super Regional Property/Casualty Insurer™

Super Regional insurers are identified by Demotech Inc., the official research partner of Insurance Journal, by using data as of December 31, 2019. Reporting data and direct written premium of at least $25 million were some of the qualifying criteria used to evaluate the 148 companies named to the list.

Demotech Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, the company has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® of property/casualty insurers and title underwriters. The Demotech Company Classification System is an objective stratification of the companies that comprise the industry based on individual business models.

About FCCI

Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 19 states and the District of Columbia, FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI is celebrating more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. www.fcci-group.com.

