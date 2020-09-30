FCM Cares' Annual Rambo Scholarship Awarded to Murfreesboro Native

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- Middle Tennessee State University recently awarded the FCM Cares' annual Andrew C. Rambo Memorial Scholarship to Murfreesboro native Taylor Timmons. Timmons started her Master of Business Administration last month at the Jones College of Business after completing her BBA in Management at MTSU in May 2020.

"Receiving this scholarship means the world to me," Timmons says. "It gives me the opportunity to pursue my MBA early in my life; I never dreamed I would go straight into the MBA program after my undergrad years, but when the opportunity presented itself, it would have been crazy not to take it."

"We are incredibly proud of Taylor for taking the leap to further her education and are fortunate to have the opportunity to support her," says Keith Canter, Chairman & President of FCM Cares and CEO of First Community Mortgage.

Canter adds that Timmons is off to a strong start in her program and anticipates graduating in August 2021, after which she hopes to pursue a career in Human Resources and dreams of working for Disney or Universal Studios.

"Because of this phenomenal opportunity, I am now able to further my education, while also making my family proud," says Timmons. "It is an extraordinary honor that I will never forget."

About FCM Cares and the Andrew C. Rambo Memorial Scholarship

The Andrew C. Rambo Memorial Scholarship was established by FCM Cares Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization. Rambo was board chair of First Community Bank and board member of First Community Mortgage. To learn more about the Rambo Scholarship and FCM Cares, please visit www.FCMCares.org

"Andy Rambo served his community in many ways and cared about giving back to his community," Canter says. "This is why FCM Cares was proud to create the scholarship in his honor, helping others who also are always wanting to learn and help others."

First Community Mortgage, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, originates mortgages in 44 states. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. First Community Mortgage was included in the Top 100 Mortgage Company in America list, Mortgage Executive Magazine, 2012 – 2018. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

