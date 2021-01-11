FCP Acquires Brookview Apartments In Atlanta For $20 Million

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces the $20.0 million acquisition of Brookview Apartments, a 216-unit apartment community in Douglasville, GA. The acquisition marks FCP's 19th investment in Atlanta and the firm's third investment in the Douglasville submarket.

"Brookview fits well within FCP's growing west Atlanta portfolio which has seen the addition of eight assets since 2019," said FCP's Michael Errichetti. Errichetti continued, "The property is proximate to west Atlanta's large industrial and logistics market, which has seen tremendous growth over the past few years."

The community is located at 8460 Hospital Drive in Douglasville, minutes from FCP-owned Stewarts Mill and Place at Midway. The community features one, two and three-bedroom family friendly floorplans with community amenities that include a grilling area, dog park, playground, pool and business center. Residents have access to a handful of retail amenities in the immediate neighborhood, including a walkable Kroger across the street.

FCP extends its appreciation to Chris Lyon and the Cushman & Wakefield Southeast Multifamily Advisory Group for their representation.

About FCP

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $8.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

Media Contact: Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

[email protected]

301-661-1448

SOURCE FCP

Related Links

https://www.fcpdc.com

