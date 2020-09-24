FCP Announces 2nd Phoenix, AZ Acquisition w/ $77 Million Purchase of Solara at Mill Avenue

"Solara at Mill Avenue provides FCP with a well-located community that will benefit from our asset management strategies," said FCP Vice President for Acquisitions concentrating on FCP's Western U.S. investments, Bart Hurlbut . Mr. Hurlbut continued, "We anticipate operational efficiencies with Solara being immediately adjacent to our Tides at South Tempe property."

"Tides is thrilled to partner with FCP on our second transaction together in South Tempe," said Sean Kia, Co-Founder and Principal of Tides Equities. "Solara at Mill will give us further efficiencies and economies of scale in that submarket, allowing us to further reduce our expenses across the board."

Solara at Mill Avenue is located close to Superstition Freeway and Interstate 10, proximate to major job centers, downtown Tempe, downtown Phoenix and the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Residents enjoy convenient access to shopping, restaurants and entertainment areas. The community features one and two-bedroom units with updated kitchens with new cabinets and quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and large windows. Private, fenced-in yards and stainless steel appliances are available in select units. Community amenities include a clubhouse, covered parking, dog park, firepit and event lawn, pool and 24-hour parcel/package concierge.

FCP and Tides Equities extend their appreciation to Matt Pesch at CBRE, who brokered the sale.

About FCP

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $6 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

About Tides Equities

Tides Equities is a leading real estate investment company focused on multifamily investments in the Western United States. Tides Equities has purchased 28 properties for more than $800 million in assets in the past two years, making Tides Equities one of the largest buyers and owners of multifamily real estate in the Phoenix metro. Tides Equities specializes in well-located, Class-B and Core Plus multifamily real estate with high value-add upside.

