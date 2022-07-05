FCTI, Inc. Brings Aboard Bennett Robinson as New Vice President of Finance

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCTI, Inc., a nationwide ATM solutions provider, today announced its hire of new Vice President of Finance, Bennett Robinson. As the lead financial officer, Robinson will be responsible for conducting thorough economic analysis, managing the finance team, and working with business development to structure deals that meet financial targets.

Robinson has over three decades of experience in financial planning and analysis. Throughout his career, he has worked for large, well-known companies, including Travelocity.com, American Airlines, and 7-Eleven.

Prior to joining the FCTI team, Robinson spent fifteen years with global ATM provider, Cardtronics/NCR. During his tenure, he led financial assessment and structuring of large retail and financial institution deals, including contracts such as 7-Eleven Canada, Target, Fifth Third, and Citibank.

"The financial industry provides unique challenges when it comes to planning, deal structures, and profitability," said Robinson. "I look forward to working with the FCTI team to create strategic initiatives, build out new products, and grow the business into the future."

Robinson holds an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelors of Science in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of California, Berkeley.

