FDA Acknowledges Nutriterra® Total Omega-3 Canola Oil is a Safe New Dietary Ingredient

Nuseed Nutritional General Manager, Benita Boettner, said today's announcement from the FDA is a significant milestone that opens new markets for omega-3 canola oil. "FDA's acknowledgment allows us to progress our plans to expand into the human nutrition market and meet a growing demand for plant-based DHA+EPA omega-3 options."

Nuseed's Omega-3 Canola helps fill the gap between how much long-chain omega-3 is needed to support human and animal nutrition and how little the ocean can sustainably provide. It has a unique DHA+EPA and ALA-rich omega-3 profile and has been developed to support human nutrition (marketed as Nutriterra®) and animal feed (marketed as Aquaterra®).

While the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids are well known, few people consume enough of these three essential nutrients. Ms. Boettner attributes this to the sensory experience and ocean health concerns of fish oil or the high cost of algae oil. She says, "With FDA recognition of Nuseed's conclusion that Nutriterra is a safe new dietary ingredient, we are well placed to attract new consumers and raise consumption of omega-3 closer to the recommended daily intake."

A human clinical trial conducted with Nutriterra confirmed the oils' long-chain omega-3 fatty acids were readily absorbed and incorporated into blood lipids. A2000 mg/day serving of Nutriterra significantly improved indicators of omega-3 status, including the OmegaScoreTM and the Omega-3 Index, both of which are supportive of cardiovascular and cognitive health.

The USDA (US Department of Agriculture) deregulated Omega-3 Canola for commercial planting in 2018. Nuseed has previously obtained human food and animal feed approvals in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada and is progressing with additional regulatory applications in other key markets around the world.

About Nuseed Nutritional, Aquaterra ® and Nutriterra ®

Nuseed Nutritional is nourishing the world in a safe and sustainable way by developing the supply chain and opening new end-user markets for products derived from Nuseed's advanced biotechnologies. Nuseed Omega-3 Canola, the world's first plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, has been developed in collaboration with Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

Aquaterra® Omega-3 oil is derived from Nuseed Omega-3 Canola for inclusion in aquafeed and an alternative to fish oil, helping reduce pressure on wild-fish stocks, the most common source of omega-3. The oil has also been developed for human nutrition, branded as Nutriterra® and delivering a non-marine source of these essential nutrients. Both are proprietary ingredients that provide a sustainable land-based option for sourcing omega-3 fatty acids. More information is available at aquaterraomega3.com and nutriterraomega3.com

About Nuseed

Nuseed is unlocking the full potential of canola, carinata, sorghum and sunflower to deliver VALUE BEYOND YIELD®. Nuseed provides new, sustainable plant-based solutions to growers, industry, and end-use customers, adding value at every step and for each participant in Nuseed's Value Chain.

Over 250 Nuseed employees work across 18 global locations including three world-class Nuseed Innovation Centers. Established in Australia in 2006, Nuseed has grown to offer industry leading germplasm, advanced molecular capabilities, regional R&D and commercial trials with dedicated teams in Australia, Europe, North America and South America, and sales in more than 30 countries. Nuseed is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF). Learn more at nuseed.com

