FDA and FTC Dietary Supplements Promotion and Advertising Compliance Regulations Webinar

This 2-hr webinar will review the FDA and FTC regulations for promoting and advertising dietary supplements, walk you through real-life case studies, help you address compliance, and provide practical advice on how to respond to an enforcement action.

Why Should You Attend

FDA and FTC routinely initiate enforcement actions, including Untitled Letters, Warning Letters, Recalls, etc., against dietary supplement makers who misbrand their products by violating FDA advertising and promotion regulations, e.g., by claiming the product can treat, cure, prevent, mitigate or diagnose disease.

Sometimes the Department of Justice gets involved and prosecutes firms on behalf of these agencies for violations. Such prosecutions often involve lawsuits against individuals running the companies, and can lead to Consent Decrees for the companies and their owners and responsible corporate officers. These threats can be avoided with proper review of promotional materials and by training and educating staff.

Is your organization in compliance with FDA advertising and promotion regulations?

Is FDA investigating your firm right now?

Is your competitor blowing the whistle on you?

This webinar will review the applicable regulations, walk you through real-life situations, help you address compliance, and provide practical strategies to mitigate enforcement actions. You will have opportunities to ask questions.

Learning Objective

Learn how to distinguish a violative claim for dietary supplements from a lawful one

Understand FDA and FTC regulations that govern what you can say about your products

Recognize "other advertising challengers"

Learn how to get started with a compliance program

Webinar Takeaway

Compliance and what you can do to protect yourself and your company.

Tips on how to market dietary supplements that benefit health

Regulations governing the promotion and advertising of dietary supplements

Types of claims FDA allows will be discussed, e.g., Qualified Health Claims, Structure/Function Claims and Nutrient Content Claims

Risk-based approach to efficacy substantiation

Enforcement actions and what to expect if government is investigating your firm

How FDA and FTC regulations intertwine

Real world examples of acceptable versus unacceptable product claims

Who Should Attend:

This course will be beneficial to the following personnel in Dietary Supplement manufacturing companies:

Owners

Executives and managers

Regulatory Affairs professionals

Quality Assurance professionals

Attorneys

