FDA-approved contact lenses to slow myopia progression in children

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyepic Eye Care an integrated eye care practice based in New York City, today announced a new revolutionary service to slow the progression of myopia in children – Myopic Control, using the only FDA-approved MiSight multifocal contact lenses.

Myopia is a refractive condition where the light is focused in front of the retina because the eye is "too long" hence "long vision" is blurry, in short, the patient is nearsighted.

Myopia is becoming a public health concern, affecting more than 40% of Americans. This number is increasing at an alarming rate, especially among school-age children.

Myopic children have higher chances of developing high myopia (a severe form of myopia). Patients with high myopia are prone to develop sight-threatening eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, retinal detachment, and macular degeneration among other eye diseases.

To avoid sight-threatening eye conditions, myopia should be treated early. For this to happen, it is important to identify at-risk patients in their childhood and start adequate interventions. The earlier the child is when diagnosed with myopia the greater the chance of them developing high myopia when they have reached adulthood.

To reduce the risks of developing sight-threatening eye conditions, we have launched Myopic Control with MiSight 1 day multifocal contact lenses, the first and only FDA-approved lens to slow the progression of nearsightedness in children1. Optometrists who practice myopic control can help curb kids' myopia starting as early as age 7 and up.

"MiSight multifocal contact lenses address the axial length, which is a core problem of myopia," says Dr. Vu, O.D. "By addressing the axial length, we focus on slowing myopia progression over the long run. The earlier myopic control starts, the better the outcomes regarding a child's eye health."

Introducing myopic control at Eyepic Eye Care will help our communities understand the long-term effects of myopia and offer them a solution to slow its progression in children. Myopic control is now available at our Graham Eye Care (102 Graham Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11206) and our Park Slope Eye Care (334 9th St. Brooklyn, NY 11215) with Dr. Vu, O.D.

Parents who want to learn more about Myopic Control can visit: Myopic Control - Eyepic Eye Care

Or download our FREE Myopic Control eBook

Media Contact

Nicolas Arreste

[email protected]

1 Indications for use: MiSight® 1 day (omafilcon A) soft (hydrophilic) contact lenses for daily wear are indicated for the correction of myopic ametropia and for slowing the progression of myopia in children with non-diseased eyes, who at the initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age and have a refraction of -0.75 to -4.00 diopters (spherical equivalent) with ≤ 0.75 diopters of astigmatism. The lens is to be discarded after each removal.

SOURCE Eyepic Eye Care

Related Links

https://www.eyepiceyecare.com/

