FDA Approves Elixirgen Therapeutics IND Application for Therapy for Telomere Biology Disorders with Bone Marrow Failure

BALTIMORE, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a Baltimore-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for genetic diseases and vaccines, received confirmation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead candidate, EXG34217, was approved on May 23, 2020. EXG34217 is an autologous cell therapy for telomere biology disorders with bone marrow failure.

The FDA's approval allows Elixirgen Therapeutics to proceed with its planned Phase I/II, open label, single center clinical trial to assess the safety and tolerability of EXG34217 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04211714). This program's treatment paradigm uses Elixirgen Therapeutics' proprietary ZSCAN4 technology to extend the telomeres of the hematopoietic stem cells of the patients.

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a Baltimore-based biotechnology company co-founded by Akihiro Ko and Minoru Ko, MD, PhD, which is focused on curing humanity's ailments through innovations in stem cell biology. The company's experienced team of researchers has a wide variety of specialties, enabling it to use both basic and translational research approaches to developing therapies for genetic diseases and vaccines. For more information visit https://ElixirgenTherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the effectiveness of EXG34217 to treat telomere biology disorders with bone marrow failure and statements relating to the planned clinical trials of EXG34217. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug research and development. In light of these and other uncertainties, the forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by Elixirgen Therapeutics that its plans and objectives regarding EXG34217 will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available.

