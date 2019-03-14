FDA Approves Industry's Smallest, Slimmest 3T Tachycardia Devices from BIOTRONIK

The Acticor and Rivacor systems are designed to incorporate more diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities in smaller devices with extended battery longevity. This provides physicians with more comprehensive therapy options when treating cardiac patients with varying disease states and comorbidities. With a smooth, elliptical BIOshape, Acticor and Rivacor devices are the smallest and slimmest 3 Tesla (3T) MR-conditional CRM devices on the market. The ultraslim devices have rounded edges that lessen skin pressure and help to lower the risk of skin erosion while increasing patient comfort. 1 Extended longevity—nearly 15 years for VR-T, 13.5 years for DR-T, 14 years for DX and nine years for CRT—can lead to fewer device replacements, fewer procedures for patients reducing risks, complications and costs. 2 Acticor and Rivacor are backed by extended device warranties, giving health systems confidence when partnering with BIOTRONIK to deliver the best patient care.

"When determining the best treatment plan for each patient, we assess individual needs and select a device system that provides optimal therapy programming with critical diagnostic features," said Dr. Larry A. Chinitz, a cardiac electrophysiologist in New York City. "We are often forced to choose between important features, which could compromise optimal patient care. The approval of Acticor and Rivacor offers choices to avoid this compromise. Intelligent software built into these devices enables us to assess disease states and respond accordingly with flexibility and customization. These devices offer sophisticated programming and automation as well as longer battery life, smaller size, and greater MRI access (3 Tesla). Our hope is that this will be a significant advance in device therapy and empower us to improve patient care while reducing long-term risk."

The Acticor family offers BIOTRONIK's proven DX technology, which provides atrial diagnostics without an atrial lead. DX systems can detect silent atrial fibrillation for stroke prevention, enhance diagnostic accuracy for better clinical decision-making and allow for dual-chamber supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) discrimination to prevent unnecessary shocks. By reducing the number of leads in the device system, DX technology also enables faster procedure times, lowers cost and reduces complications.

With programming options that include 20 LV pacing vectors and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) optimization, Rivacor HF-T QP offers more flexibility than any other CRT device system on the market.3 This intelligent CRT AutoAdapt programming automatically adjusts to changes in patient conditions, enabling real-time responsive care while saving valuable time for physicians and hospitals.

"Simplifying care through exceptional diagnostics and automated therapy is another example of how BIOTRONIK continues to help physicians provide unmatched patient care," said Ryan Walters, President of BIOTRONIK, Inc. "The Acticor and Rivacor device systems reflect BIOTRONIK's commitment to engineering solutions with profound positive impact for patients, physicians and health systems. We remain focused on bringing cardiac solutions to the US market that streamline processes and improve the ability to deliver care without compromise. There isn't anything on the market that compares to Acticor and Rivacor."

Both device families are equipped with BIOTRONIK Home Monitoring, which is associated with a greater than 60 percent reduction in all-cause mortality due to heart failure4 and a 36 percent reduction in hospitalization for worsening heart failure.5 Acticor and Rivacor also feature MRI AutoDetect technology, which automatically recognizes when a patient enters an MRI environment and adjusts therapy for the duration of the scan, simplifying hospital workflows and improving patient safety.

Acticor and Rivacor systems will be available in the US in April 2019.

References

1 BIOTRONIK data on file. Device shape analysis. February 2019.

2 Polyzos KA, Konstantelias AA, Falagas ME, Risk factors for cardiac implantable electronic device infection: A systematic review and meta-analysis, Europace (2015) 17, 767-777.

3 BIOTRONIK data on file. Post-market observation; interim analysis. December 21, 2018.

4 Hindricks G et al. The Lancet. 2014, 384(9943).

5 Hindricks G et al. European Heart Journal. 2017, May 10. doi: https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehx015

About BIOTRONIK

BIOTRONIK is a leading medical device company that has been developing trusted and innovative cardiovascular and endovascular solutions for more than 50 years. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, BIOTRONIK innovations deliver care that saves and improves the lives of millions diagnosed with heart and blood vessel diseases every year. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries. BIOTRONIK has US offices in New York City and Lake Oswego, Oregon.

For more information, visit: www.biotronik.com

Twitter: @BIOTRONIK_US

Facebook: facebook.com/BIOTRONIKUS

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/BIOTRONIK

YouTube: youtube.com/biotronikus

SOURCE BIOTRONIK

Related Links

http://www.biotronik.com

