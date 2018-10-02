FDA Approves New Manufacturing Facility in Clearwater, Florida for Sacrosidase, Active Ingredient of Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution, for the Treatment of Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency

The Sucraid® drug shortage has been resolved, and this FDA approval eliminates the need for informed consents, assents, physician acknowledgments, and patient questionnaires for all Sucraid® prescriptions. Sucraid® is now available as a regular prescription exclusively from US Bioservices. Please call 1-833-800-0122 for further information.

The long-term supply of Sucraid® continues to be QOL Medical's top priority. QOL Medical has developed an improved manufacturing process for sacrosidase production, designed and built a wholly owned cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility, and hired an experienced manufacturing and quality team to assure this goal.

About Sucraid®

Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution is an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of genetically determined sucrase deficiency, which is part of congenital sucrase-isomaltase deficiency (CSID). Sucraid® can help improve the breakdown and absorption of sucrose (table sugar) from the intestine and can help relieve the gastrointestinal symptoms of CSID.

INDICATION

Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution is an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of genetically determined sucrase deficiency, which is part of congenital sucrase-isomaltase deficiency (CSID).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR SUCRAID® (SACROSIDASE) ORAL SOLUTION

Sucraid ® may cause a serious allergic reaction. If you notice any swelling or have difficulty breathing, get emergency help right away.

Tell your doctor if you have diabetes, as your blood glucose levels may change if you begin taking Sucraid ® . Your doctor will tell you if your diet or diabetes medicines need to be changed.

. Your doctor will tell you if your diet or diabetes medicines need to be changed. Some patients may have worse abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea. Constipation, difficulty sleeping, headache, nervousness, and dehydration have also occurred. Check with your doctor if you notice these or other side effects.

Sucraid ® has not been tested to see if it works in patients with secondary (acquired) sucrase deficiency.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click here for Sucraid® full prescribing information.

About CSID

CSID is a genetic disease caused by mutations in the sucrase-isomaltase gene that result in a reduction or total absence of sucrase activity and variable isomaltase and maltase activity. Patients with CSID often experience watery diarrhea due to the osmotic effect of malabsorbed sugars as well as gas, bloating, and abdominal pain caused by bacterial fermentation of undigested sucrose which releases methane and hydrogen in the colon. Presentation of CSID in adolescents and adults has been characterized by symptoms of postprandial dyspepsia, gas, loose stools, and diarrhea overlapping with common irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. In infants, CSID classically presents as explosive watery diarrhea, failure to thrive, diaper rash, irritability, and acidic stools.

About QOL Medical, LLC

QOL Medical is a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes and overall quality of life for patients with rare diseases. QOL Medical is a patient-centric company founded in 2003 to focus on the acquisition and commercialization of orphan and gastrointestinal products in underserved markets. Learn more at www.qolmed.com.

