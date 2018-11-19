FDA Clears Next SIG Medical AdvantageRib System

AdvantageRib, in a limited market release, has been utilized in over 50 rib fractures with the first patient treated nearly 2 years ago. With this 510k and the product's clinical success to date, SIG Medical plans to make AdvantageRib available nationwide next month. The US full market launch is slated to occur at the 2019 Chest Wall Injury Society (CWIS) Annual Meeting where the leading experts gather to focus on operative care of patients with chest wall injures. SIG Medical has partnered with CWIS in 2019 and plans to conduct hands on training at the meeting in Sante Fe.