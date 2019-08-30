FDA compliance Course: Change Control Best Practices - Avoiding Unintended Consequences of Changes (Huntsville, AL, United States - October 10-11, 2019)

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Change Control Best Practices - Avoiding Unintended Consequences of Changes" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With FDA citing inadequate change control constantly in its 483s and Warning Letters, the prerequisite to ensure that changes are accurately described, justified, assessed for risk, implemented, and documented has come to the fore. Changes must also be prospectively reviewed by appropriate subject matter experts. Furthermore, certain major changes (e.g. manufacturing, specifications) may require regulatory filings and/or prior regulatory approval.

This seminar will guide all personnel involved in proposing, assessing, and implementing changes to understand and successfully apply the fundamental change control steps and best practices.

The key focus will remain on:

Change proposals

Justification / risk assessment

Change execution / implementation

The seminar will focus on changes to equipment, facilities, materials/components, test methods, suppliers, specifications, etc. Document change control will be discussed as a supporting element.



Additionally, this practical, how-to course will illustrate and impart:

The importance of subject matter expertise, proper planning, critical thinking skills, and co-ordination of all change activities.

Skills needed for applying change controls within an organization.

Group exercises to allow participants to practice skill sets with feedback from the instructor.

Practical training by having participant teams complete a full write-up for a mock change control.

Learning Objectives:



On completing this course on FDA compliance, participants will be able to:

Understand regulatory requirements and FDA expectations for change control

Understand the purpose of change control

Identify what types of changes are /are not subject to change control

Properly describe a change

Properly justify a change

Develop a comprehensive change execution plan

Conduct a proper change risk assessment

Accurately execute a change

Accurately implement a change

Develop a full change control package

Utilize critical thinking skills throughout the change control process

Avoid pitfalls during the change control process

Who Should Attend:



Change proposal authors

Reviewers / approvers of change controls

Change control system owners

Production staff / management

Engineering staff / management

Validation staff /management

QA and QC staff / management

Regulatory affairs staff / management

Agenda:



Day 1



08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration



09.00 AM: Session Start



Regulatory Requirements



FDA Change Control Expectations / Warning Letter Examples



Purpose of Change Controls

What is Change Control?

Why Change Control?

A Different Way of Thinking

Change Control Process Model

5 Part Process Model

Key Terms and Definitions

Types of Changes Subject to Change Control

Products, Materials, Suppliers, Processes, Facilities, Equipment, etc.

Like-for-Like Changes

Change Proposal

Current State / Proposed State

Group Exercise - Change Proposal

Change Justification

Science and Compliance Rationale

Group Exercise - Change Justification

Change Execution Plan

Key Elements

Group Exercise - Change Execution Plan

Change Proposal Assessment

Risk Assessment

Validation, Technical, Regulatory, Quality Assessment

Group Exercise - Change Risk Assessment

Day 2



Executing the Change

Key Elements

Implementing the Change

Key Elements

Change Control Documentation

Key Elements

Putting It All Together: A System Viewpoint



Change Control Workshop

Participant Teams to Write-Up Mock Change Control, Based on Case Studies Provided by Trainer



