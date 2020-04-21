FDA Expands Remote Patient Monitoring in Hospitals for People with Diabetes During COVID-19; Manufacturers Donate CGM Supplies

ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance to expand the availability and capability of non-invasive remote monitoring devices during the COVID-19 pandemic. This change was made in an effort to improve the ability of health care providers to monitor their patients while reducing their exposure to the novel coronavirus. The new policy will apply to non-invasive patient monitoring technology, including continuous glucose monitors (CGM), and expands their indication so that they can be used in inpatient hospital settings.

As the country faces unprecedented health care challenges, the American Diabetes Association (ADA), Insulin for Life and the Diabetes Disaster Response Coalition have partnered with Abbott Industries to distribute 25,000 donated CGM sensors into hospitals across the country. Using the Freestyle 14-day system, health care workers on the frontlines serving people living with diabetes will now be able to monitor their patients from a distance, limiting exposure to the virus and preserving use of personal protective equipment (PPE). This partnership serves both people living with diabetes and the men and women providing lifesaving care to their patients.

Tracey D. Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the ADA, issued the following statement:

"For many people with diabetes, access to CGM data while hospitalized could remove a barrier to the diabetes care that will best improve their outcomes. Allowing health care providers to utilize the data received from remote monitoring devices while their patients are hospitalized or receiving treatment for COVID-19, rather than requiring them to use finger sticks to monitor blood glucose levels, will not only improve clinical care for people with diabetes, but will also protect their health care providers from unnecessary exposure to the virus. We are grateful that manufacturers of several continuous glucose monitors, also known as CGMs, have stepped up to help by donating CGMs and supplies to hospitals across the country."

To take advantage of this donation of 25,000 Freestyle Libre 14 day systems, call Abbott Diabetes Care at 1-800-401-1183. The FDA has published FAQs on the use of home-use blood glucose meters within hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. For ADA's resources for people living with diabetes, visit diabetes.org/coronavirus.

Contact: Alex Day, 703-253-4843

[email protected]

