FDA Fast Facts: FDA and partners investigate Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to frozen ground tuna, retailers should discard recalled product

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state and local officials, are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections linked to frozen ground tuna imported into the U.S. by Jensen Tuna and sourced from JK Fish of Vietnam. The FDA is advising restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell recalled frozen ground tuna from Jensen Tuna.

The FDA worked with Jensen Tuna to voluntarily recall frozen ground tuna imported from JK Fish of Vietnam. The recalled tuna was individually packaged in one-pound bags and sold in 20-pound boxes to distributors in Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, and Washington under lot numbers z266, z271, and z272. The product was sold for use in finished food dishes sold by restaurants and food retailers; it was unlikely to be sold directly to consumers in grocery stores. Consumers who are concerned they may have eaten the recalled tuna should ask the restaurant where they ate whether the tuna dish they purchase contained the recalled tuna.

"While we were able to quickly trace the product back to a single importer and work with the company to initiate a recall, we are communicating to ensure that restaurants know to look for and dispose of any recalled frozen ground tuna," said FDA Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas. "While we've taken quick action, work remains to address the risks and find the source of the contamination. The FDA's inspection will help identify the actions the company will need to take to prevent an outbreak like this from happening again. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more."

The following is an update on the FDA's outbreak investigation.

Outbreak Investigation Summary The FDA and CDC have likely linked a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Newport to frozen ground tuna from Jensen Tuna.

The fish was sourced from JK Fish of Vietnam.

The recalled tuna was individually packaged in one-pound bags and sold in 20-pound boxes to distributors in Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, and Washington under lot numbers z266, z271, and z272.

It is unlikely that the recalled tuna was sold directly to consumers in grocery stores; rather, it was sold for use in finished food dishes sold by restaurants and food retailers. Advice for Consumers The FDA advises consumers to not eat any of the recalled fish.

Consumers with concerns should ask their restaurants and retailers whether the tuna dish they are purchasing contains the recalled tuna.

Signs and symptoms of a Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps that typically develop within 12 to 72 hours of exposure and last for about 4 to 7 days.

If consumers might have symptoms of a Salmonella infection they should consult their health care professional.

People with questions about food safety can call the FDA at 1-888-SAFEFOOD or consult the FDA's website. Outbreak Investigation The CDC reports 13 people became ill between Jan. 8, 2019 and Mar. 20, 2019.

Seven people have been hospitalized.

To date, no deaths have been reported.

The cases are spread across seven states: CT (1), IA (1), IL (1), MN (1), ND (4), NY (1), and WA (1).

People who became ill range in age from 29 to 85 years, with a median age of 40.

Fifty-four percent of ill people are female.

To date, one (1) recall has been initiated.

The FDA is continuing to investigate this outbreak and will share more information as it becomes available. For more information on this investigation:

