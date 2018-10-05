FDA Grants Coordination Pharmaceuticals IND Approval for CPI-100, a Novel Antitumor Nanomedicine

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coordination Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPI), a privately held and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on nanotechnology-based cancer immunotherapy, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of CPI-100 in patients with advanced tumors.

CPI-100 is a structurally optimal core-shell nanoparticles based on CPI's proprietary nanoscale coordination polymer (NCP) platform technology to selectively deliver immunostimulatory chemotherapeutic combinations to tumors, providing a new approach to initiate and stimulate immune-mediated eradication of cancer cells using synergistic nanomedicines. "FDA's timely acceptance and approval of CPI-100 IND is an important milestone for the company. We are excited about the opportunity to study the first NCP-based product in clinical trials," said Wenbin Lin, Ph.D., founder and chairman of CPI and also the James Franck Professor of Chemistry, Radiation & Cellular Oncology, and the Ludwig Center for Metastasis Research at the University of Chicago. "We expect this study will generate important insights into the safety of CPI-100 and its preliminary therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients."

About Coordination Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Coordination Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPI), is a privately held oncology drug development company that aims to address unmet medical needs and improve patient care. Its NCP technology is in-licensed from the University of Chicago with worldwide rights in development and commercialization. For more information, please visit our website at www.coordinationpharma.com.

Media Contact: Dr. Wenbin Lin, lin@coordinationpharma.edu

