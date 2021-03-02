FDA Grants De Novo to ML-based, Real-time Indicator of Patient Deterioration

AHI gives a reliable heads-up about emerging signs of hemodynamic instability, enabling proactive patient rescue. Tweet this

"The current approach to monitoring hemodynamic instability is intermittent, resource intensive, and error prone," said Jen Baird, CEO, Fifth Eye. "AHI is an easy-to-implement device that reduces nurse burden by giving a reliable heads-up about emerging signs of hemodynamic instability that can go undetected with ECG or vital signs alone, enabling proactive patient rescue."

In an FDA-reviewed clinical study, AHI's unstable classifications were highly correlated with hemodynamic instability, defined as hypotension plus tachycardia. AHI identified hemodynamic instability with 96% sensitivity and identified stable patients with 85% specificity compared to traditional vital signs-based reference standards. The results are from over 28,000 AHI outputs across 222 adult critical care patients.

"The problem of predicting unexpected patient decompensation remains critical for hospitals," said Benjamin Bassin, MD, Director, Emergency Critical Care Center, Michigan Medicine. "AHI provides reliable, noninvasive, and continuous monitoring of hemodynamic decompensation by way of ECG waveform analysis — as opposed to intermittent static vital signs — to identify at-risk patients across hospital settings, including remotely. This allows for much earlier intervention and has the potential to improve confidence, quality, safety and appropriate resource allocation across the spectra of U.S. healthcare systems."

The AHI software is intended for use by healthcare professionals managing in-hospital patients 18 years or older who are receiving continuous physiological monitoring with ECG.

