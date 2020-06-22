FDA In Brief: FDA Launches New Export Certification Application System for Animal Products

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following quote is attributed to Steven M. Solomon, D.V.M., M.P.H., Director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

"Our new electronic export certification application system will help U.S. animal food, drug and device manufacturers facilitate export of their products, as well as enable foreign governments to verify the authenticity of U.S. export certificates for FDA-regulated animal products."

"An export certificate provides foreign governments with information about a product's regulatory or marketing status in the U.S. With this new system, we will be able to electronically process applications from industry for Certificates of Exportability (COE), Certificates to Foreign Government (CFG), Certificates of Free Sale (COFS), Certificates of a Pharmaceutical Product (CPP), and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) Certificates."

"Today's launch is part of our continued efforts to enhance trade of important animal products and to ensure efficient and effective import processing so these products can reach foreign markets expeditiously."

Today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine launched the Export Certification Application and Tracking System (CVM eCATS), a new online system that enables U.S. animal food, drug and device manufacturers to apply for, track and receive export certificates electronically for CVM-regulated animal products. Previously, manufacturers of CVM-regulated products were required to submit a paper application via mail.

CVM eCATS will reduce the amount of time it takes for a manufacturer to apply for and receive export certificates, simplify the process for applying for multiple certificates and enable foreign governments to verify the authenticity of a manufacturer's export certificate, enabling faster import processing.

The new portal will also help the FDA to more efficiently review applications in a paperless environment and better track applications and export certificates that have been issued. The new portal will also track the status of requests, provide email notifications to users and allow U.S. exporters to print approved certificates online.

