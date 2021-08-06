FDNY Receives All-Electric Volvo For 'Jaws Of Life' First Responder Training At Manhattan Dealership

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At an event spearheaded by the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, Volvo Car USA has donated an all-electric XC40 Recharge vehicle to the FDNY at Manhattan Volvo to help further the cause of post-crash safety. Because of the differences between fully electric vehicles and conventionally powered vehicles, training procedures need to be updated as sales of fully electric vehicles continue to increase.