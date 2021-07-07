FDS Amplicare Awards $25,000 Grant to CPESN Minnesota to Help Community Pharmacies Expand Healthcare Services

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FDS Amplicare, Inc., a leading pharmacy software company, today announced it is awarding a $25,000 grant to CPESN Minnesota to help independent pharmacies prepare for new opportunities to expand their provider offerings for Medicaid patients.

The two-year program funded by the grant will help up to 50 community pharmacies receive implementation and training support to enable them to provide care under expanded Medicaid CPT codes for Medication Therapy Management (MTM).

Minnesota is taking steps to ensure care for vulnerable populations, especially women and children, by offering expanded services in community pharmacies. The MTM program is focused on management of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. If patients with chronic conditions can maintain their medication programs, unexpected hospital admissions and other unplanned health episodes can be reduced.

"The pandemic made clear that community pharmacies are an integral part of our nation's healthcare ecosystem," said Adam McMullin, chief executive officer of FDS Amplicare. "This program will create opportunities for independent pharmacies in Minnesota to expand their healthcare services for residents of their communities. We are proud to be part of this effort, and we would like to see similar initiatives in other states."

Community pharmacies, many of which are located in rural and underserved areas where healthcare services may be difficult to access, have struggled in recent years to remain financially viable. The National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) estimates that 77% of community pharmacies serve population areas of 50,000 or fewer.

To diversify revenue streams, an increasing number of independent pharmacies are providing more clinical services to people in their communities. According to the NCPA, the top four point-of-care services provided by community pharmacies are influenza (22%), rapid strep (19%), cholesterol screening (12%), and A1C (9%).

"It is vital that community pharmacies in rural, medically underserved areas expand the care services they offer," said Jason Ausili, chief clinical officer of FDA Amplicare. "The CPSEN program enables pharmacists to be reimbursed for the expertise and care they are providing."

CPESN Minnesota is part of CPESN USA, a clinically integrated network of community pharmacies that coordinates patient care with broader care teams to provide medication optimization activities and enhanced services for high-risk patients.

"Our program expands healthcare services to the rural underserved areas, providing Minnesota community pharmacies an opportunity to help their communities while enhancing their pharmacies' financial survivability," said Paul Iverson, CPESN Minnesota luminary. "We are grateful to FDS Amplicare for its generous support."

About FDS Amplicare

FDS Amplicare strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. Through the delivery of innovative software products and services, we enable the evolution of the clinically focused New Era Pharmacy, empowering our clients to provide comprehensive pharmacy and clinical care services for their communities. Learn more at https://www.fdsrx.com.

About CPESN USA

CPESN USA a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of local networks whose participating pharmacies are accountable for the care they provide to patients. Being part of CPESN networks empowers community-based pharmacy practice by recognizing the value of enhanced services and encouraging other care providers to include community-based pharmacies in the patient care team. CPESN pharmacy provider networks are now in 45 states across America. Learn more at https://www.cpesn.com.

