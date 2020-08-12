FE International, the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), Ranks on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000 for a second year running

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that FE International grew at a pace of 292.12% over the past three years to reach No. 1509 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the second year in a row that the M&A advisor has ranked on the U.S. Inc. 5000 list. This adds to the Financial Times ranking of FE International as the No. 8 fastest growing financial services company in America and No. 133 overall on its inaugural list of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020.

FE International was founded with the mission to become the first investment bank for Internet businesses to advise on one billion USD in transaction volume. Under the leadership of CEO Ismael Wrixen, FE International now expects to hit that milestone in the coming years.

Concurrent with FE's announcement of their Inc 5000 inclusion, FE International unveiled its latest Private Equity Fund, LTV SaaS Growth VII, for accredited investors seeking exposure to high growth 7- and 8-figure SaaS businesses without the need to acquire and operate themselves. Past funds have shown triple digit growth and have proven to be largely shielded from the effects of macro-economic uncertainty and the ongoing pandemic. At time of writing, the fund expected to be oversubscribed.

On the most recent inclusion on the Inc 5000 list, CEO Ismael Wrixen, who brought an investment banking ethos to the original vision set in motion by Founder and entrepreneur Thomas Smale, says, "We are very grateful to our clients who have continued to support us over the last decade, putting their trust in our M&A services to deliver time-and-time again. With the ongoing hard work and dedication to excellence by our growing teams in New York, San Francisco and London, I am proud of the progress we have made to be recognized as the world's sector leader for the second time."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

More about FE International

FE International is the preeminent advisor and valuation thought leader in the M&A advisory industry. FE offers comprehensive exit planning services, as well as direct access to an established network of pre-qualified international investors. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com.

Abigail Lucarelli

FE International

+1 (800) 403 9067

[email protected]

SOURCE FE International

Related Links

www.feinternational.com

