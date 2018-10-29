FEAM Maintenance / Engineering Announces New EASA Technical Training Business

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FEAM Maintenance / Engineering announces today that their newest business unit, FEAM Technical Training, has been approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) as a Part 147 Maintenance Training Organization (EASA.147.0155). FEAM Technical Training, a standalone business entity based in Miami, FL, will immediately begin providing aircraft type training throughout the FEAM U.S.-based network of line maintenance stations, as well as offering training courses to airline and maintenance organization customers worldwide. The EASA Approval includes all relevant Airbus and Boeing aircraft types, including the various engine configurations.

"Being able to deploy our own training resources internally to the FEAM organization, as well as offering training solutions to a worldwide network of customers, creates immense value for FEAM and the aviation community at large," says industry training veteran and FEAM Technical Training Director/Accountable Manager, David Taylor.

"I could not be more pleased with the announcement of these approvals from the EASA organization," adds Fred Murphy, FEAM CEO & Founder. "FEAM Technical Training represents a natural evolution in our continued growth as a global maintenance, engineering, and services provider."

More about FEAM:

FEAM Maintenance / Engineering founded in 1992 is an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) company providing aircraft line maintenance services to domestic and international air carriers flying transport category aircraft. FEAM employs over 950 professional aviation personnel consisting of Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Line Maintenance Engineers and Aviation Technical Consultants located throughout the company's wide network of 28 domestic line stations and base maintenance facility. FEAM holds numerous approvals from global civil aviation regulatory authorities including being the 1st U.S based MRO to receive Japanese Civil Aeronautics Board (JCAB) line maintenance approval. Learn more at www.feam.aero

Contact:

Scott Diaz

305-871-3758

sdiaz@feaircraft.com

SOURCE FEAM

Related Links

http://www.feam.aero

