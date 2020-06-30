Fearless Films Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement for $1M at $0.15

TORONTO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company") (OTCQB: FERL), a film production company, today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,666,668 shares priced at $0.15 per common share (the "Common Shares") for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 USD (the "Offering").

The Offering is priced at a premium of 22% to the Company's 20-day volume-weighted average trading price.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to support the operations of the company, including brand building and film production. The Company plans to begin production on its next film during 2020.

According to the terms of the Offering, the Common shares are expected to be issued on or before July 15, 2020. All Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of six months and one day from the closing date.

Victor Altomare, CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films Inc. stated "The additional funds raised through this placement gives the leeway to unlock additional value for Fearless, with the added flexibility to develop scripts on a shorter timeline."

About Fearless Films, Inc.

Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.

The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find stock price quotes and market Information for the Company on: http://www.otcmarkets.com/

Visit us at: www.fearlessent.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of film development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to audience acceptance of our entertainment products, our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of our business development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

