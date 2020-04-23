Fearless Films Confirms Ownership of 'The Great Chameleon'

TORONTO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company") (OTCQB: FERL) is pleased to announce that it has confirmed its ownership of full rights to the film The Great Chameleon. This film is the first production by Fearless Films and forms the cornerstone of the Company's library of intellectual property.

The Great Chameleon was produced at a total cost of near CAD$2 million and has a cast including such luminaries as Stacy Keach and Robert Davi. It is the first film released under the Fearless Films name. Distribution for the film is expressly targeted at online and streaming platforms.

The Great Chameleon is a bawdy comedy with dramatic overtones in which the FBI secretly releases master of disguise con man Joe Murky (Victor Altomare) from prison to track down his abducted niece. With the assistance of his long-time cohort and eccentric make-up artist Max; Joe Murky, aka: Great Chameleon will reach into his whole bag of tricks with his off-the-wall style of disguises as he nears his target. All the while, Murky is hampered by the overzealous parole officer Curry, who has a personal vendetta against him. The Great Chameleon is a crime story with plentiful laughs, and a fun-to-watch experience.

"The growth of streaming media has created rising demand for quality entertainment properties," stated Victor Altomare, CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films Inc. "Fearless Films was founded with the idea of producing quality entertainment with project budgets under $6 million. The Great Chameleon is an example of this strategy in action. We plan to advance a number of new projects that are promising and designed to meet the needs of new-era film distribution platforms."

About Fearless Films, Inc.

Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.

The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find stock price quotes and market Information for the Company on: http://www.otcmarkets.com/

