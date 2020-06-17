Fearless Films expands film, media and movie brands with acquisition of FilmOla.com

TORONTO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company") (OTCQB: FERL) today announced the acquisition of FilmOla.com ("FilmOla") to add additional revenue and distribution. Fearless Films, Inc. (FERL) operates as an independent full-service production company. The Company's service scope specializes in short film and feature film, as well as script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.

FilmOla is an online marketplace where content is showcased and updated instantly to a trusted global community of viewers, reaching new audiences and new markets 24/7. The platform is also launching an online- social media platform for film and movie junkies to connect. FilmOla earns revenue from advertising and online affiliate programs. FilmOla leverages affiliate marketing to drive revenue to the media channel by connecting viewers interested in film and movie content.

The Company has agreed to acquire FilmOla in an all-stock transaction. The purchase price was not disclosed. As part of the transaction, Phil Morgan (known as "Positive Phil"), the founder of FilmOla, will be joining Fearless in the role of Digital PR Consultant

Movies have long been a great way to entertain, educate, and inspire. FilmOla is set to capitalize on the global movie and film industry; the global entertainment market hit $100 billion for the first time in 2019 as streaming kept making huge gains, according to the Motion Picture Association's annual snapshot.

Victor Altomare, CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films Inc. stated "FilmOla is a great addition to our company. It meshes nicely with our production side by providing ready-made publicity to raise the profile of our productions. Having Phil join the team is a great bonus for us; he has a wide following and can help raise the brand value of the Fearless name"

About Fearless Films, Inc.

Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.

The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find stock price quotes and market Information for the Company on: http://www.otcmarkets.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of film development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to audience acceptance of our entertainment products, our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of our business development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

SOURCE Fearless Films, Inc.

