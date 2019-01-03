Fears Nachawati Co-Founder Appointed to Key Dallas Bar Association Panel

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fears Nachawati Law Firm co-founder Majed Nachawati is continuing his leadership role in the legal community with an appointment to the Dallas Bar Association's Lawyer Referral Service Committee.

Mr. Nachawati's appointment to a new term on the LRS Committee underscores his commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to the civil justice system. He has played an integral role in building a firm dedicated to representing individuals, businesses and public entities in high-stakes litigation including mass tort lawsuits against unscrupulous opioid manufacturers and distributors. The firm also represents public entities and private clients in environmental and water contamination matters.

For more than three decades, the DBA's Lawyer Referral Service has served as an important resource for Dallas County residents who need legal advice and representation. This year, approximately 16,000 residents are expected to be referred to attorneys through the LRS panel.

"Our American civil justice system provides critical tools for individuals and the guardians of our environment and water to have a jury of their peers do what is right against some of the most powerful business interests the world has ever seen," said Mr. Nachawati. "I look forward to helping the committee bring legal access to more Dallas County residents."

Mr. Nachawati is deeply involved in the regional and statewide legal community. In addition to his work with the Lawyer Referral Service, he is a member of the DBA's Legal Ethics Committee and serves as District Chairman for District 6 of the State Bar of Texas Grievance Committee.

Fears Nachawati is actively involved in representing public entities in opioid litigation, mass tort, public and private entity litigation, and environmental and water contamination matters throughout the nation. The firm represents states, counties, cities, regional governments, and other parties across the country that have been affected by the opioid epidemic or problems of comparable proportions.

Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals and businesses in cases involving public entities, private entities, mass torts, serious personal injury, auto accidents, drug and medical device cases, wrongful death, business and family law, bankruptcy, and criminal defense matters. For more information on the firm, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

