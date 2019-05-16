Fears Nachawati Co-Founder Majed Nachawati Appointed to Texas Bar's Committee on Professionalism

DALLAS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorney Majed Nachawati, co-founding partner of Fears Nachawati Law Firm, has been appointed to the State Bar of Texas Committee on Professionalism. His three-year term will begin in June.

The Committee on Professionalism reports directly to the State Bar Board of Directors and is responsible for recommendations on improving professionalism among Texas lawyers, with particular attention to the development of new attorneys.

"The legal system has always depended on the professionalism of licensed attorneys. Those of us with established practices should feel duty-bound to help guide and teach newcomers just what it means to be a lawyer," said Mr. Nachawati.

Mr. Nachawati represents individuals, businesses and public and private entities in high-stakes litigation, including state, city and county representation against unscrupulous opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. His practice also includes representation of mass tort clients, and public and private entities across the country in environmental and water contamination matters.

Mr. Nachawati is equally dedicated to serving the Texas legal community. In addition to the Committee on Professionalism, he serves on the Dallas Bar Association's Legal Ethics Committee and Lawyer Referral Service Committee. He is also district chairman of the State Bar's District 6 Grievance Committee and is a member of the Public Justice Board of Directors, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association Board of Directors, and a Leader's Forum member of the American Association for Justice.

Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals and businesses in cases involving public entities, private entities, mass torts, drug and medical device cases, wrongful death, products liability, as well as small and mid-size businesses. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

