Fears Nachawati Co-Founder Selected to 2019 Texas Super Lawyers List

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorney Majed Nachawati, co-founding partner of Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm, has earned recognition on the 2019 Texas Super Lawyers list.

Mr. Nachawati's selection to the annual peer-review listing was based on his class action and mass torts litigation work. He has successfully represented many individuals harmed by prescription drugs, medical devices and defective products. He is often quoted in the media as a thought leader and requested as a speaker or writer because of his wealth of experience in mass tort, wrongful death and serious personal injury matters.

"The Super Lawyers listing is a special distinction because it is determined by other lawyers," said Mr. Nachawati. "It's a pleasure to have your peers recognize what it takes to fight for your clients' rights against powerful corporations that put profit ahead of the well-being of consumers."

A recognized leader in the Texas legal community, Mr. Nachawati is a member of the State Bar of Texas Professionalism Committee, Dallas Bar Association's Legal Ethics Committee, the Public Justice Board of Directors, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association Board of Directors and is a Leader's Forum member of the American Association for Justice. Mr. Nachawati also recently earned a spot in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Researchers for Thomson Reuters-owned Super Lawyers compile the annual list of honorees based on nominations from more than 70,000 practicing lawyers in Texas. A blue-ribbon panel of attorneys assists with final selections. Less than 5 percent of all Texas lawyers earn the honor each year.

The Super Lawyers list is published in the October issues of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazines. The full list is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals and businesses in cases involving environmental and water contamination litigation, public entities, private entities, mass torts, drug and medical device cases, wrongful death, and products liability. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.fnlawfirm.com

