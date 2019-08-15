Fears Nachawati Co-Founders Honored Among Top Attorneys in the Country

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorneys Bryan Fears and Majed Nachawati, co-founding partners of Fears Nachawati Law Firm, have earned selection to the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Mr. Fears was selected for work involving bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law. Mr. Nachawati was recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation. It is the first Best Lawyers listing for each.

"It is a great honor to be selected alongside the very best lawyers in the country, and it is especially satisfying being recognized alongside my partner," said Mr. Nachawati. "Bryan is one of the very best lawyers I have ever encountered. Bankruptcy work is just a small part of his expertise."

With a reputation for successfully litigating highly complex cases, Mr. Fears has expanded his practice to focus on mass torts involving water contamination by PFOA and PFOS chemical compounds.

"The success of our firm mirrors that of Majed. He is the driving force that makes us all better lawyers, to the ultimate benefit of our clients," said Mr. Fears.

Mr. Nachawati represents individuals, businesses and public and private entities in mass torts and other high-stakes litigation, including state, city and county representation against opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas Professionalism Committee, Dallas Bar Association's Legal Ethics Committee, the Public Justice Board of Directors, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association Board of Directors, and is a Leader's Forum member of the American Association for Justice.

The oldest and one of the most respected peer-review attorney guides in the country, Best Lawyers accepts outside nominations from attorneys, corporate leaders and the general public. Comprehensive review includes lawyers within the same geographical region who share a practice focus. Final selections are made by the Best Lawyers research team and represent the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the United States. For the full listing visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals and businesses in cases involving environmental and water contamination litigation, public entities, private entities, mass torts, drug and medical device cases, wrongful death, and products liability. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

