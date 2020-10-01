Fears Nachawati Co-Founders Recognized as Texas Trailblazers

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan Fears and Majed Nachawati , co-founders of Fears Nachawati Law Firm, are among the attorneys heralded as "agents of change" by Texas Lawyer magazine in its 2020 listing of "Texas Trailblazers."

The pair were selected for their leadership in transforming the North Texas law firm they co-founded in 2006 into one of the top products liability plaintiffs' firms in the nation. The firm remains focused on high stakes litigation that includes representation of state and public entities on a contingency basis, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, business-interruption insurance disputes, as well as catastrophic injury and death litigation.

"From the beginning, our focus has been on building a team of the best attorneys across a diverse range of complex practice focuses, unified in their dedication to providing the best possible representation to those who have been harmed by the actions of public entities, individuals and businesses," said Mr. Nachawati.

"The legal system has always depended on advocacy for those who otherwise may not have a voice," said Mr. Fears. "Our attorneys are fearless in their relentless pursuit of justice."

That focus has afforded the firm the ability to pursue causes they believe in. For example, under Mr. Fears' guidance, the firm has been among the first in the nation to develop a focus on groundwater "forever chemical" contamination by companies such as 3M and DuPont, fighting for safe drinking water for the future generations.

That dedication to justice extends well past the walls of the firm. Mr. Nachawati is a member of The Dallas Bar Association's Legal Ethics and Lawyer Referral Service Committees and is a member of the Board of Directors of Public Justice. He previously served as the District Chairman for the Grievance Committee for the State Bar of Texas, District 6.

The full list of 2020 Texas Trailblazers can be found in Texas Lawyer magazine's October/November issue.

Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals, businesses and governmental entities in litigation, including sex abuse and sexual assault claims, business interruption claims arising from Coronavirus (COVID-19) and other natural disasters, serious personal injury and wrongful death, and mass torts arising from environmental damage and water contamination, as well as defective drug and medical device litigation. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com/.

