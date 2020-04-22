Fears Nachawati Donates $50,000 to National Effort to Support Open Courts, Access to Justice

DALLAS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fears Nachawati Law Firm is donating $50,000 to Public Justice, a nonprofit organization devoted to assisting those affected by government and corporate abuse, as well as ensuring that individuals have fair and equal access to open courts and the civil and criminal justice system.

The mission of Public Justice is to identify, support and engage in litigation that advances the public good. These matters include civil rights and liberties, anti-bullying, consumer protection, gender and sexual violence, environmental pollution, criminal justice reform and workers' rights. The organization also works to increase awareness and protections for food workers – from servers to distributors – through the Public Justice Food Project.

"Our legal system is under attack by corporate interests, and in Public Justice, we found an organization whose values aligned perfectly with our own," said Fears Nachawati co-founder Majed Nachawati. "The work that this organization is doing has never been more important and we want to do our part to support it. The civil justice system provides a way for individuals to level the playing field against powerful corporate interests, and it's critical that we defend this uniquely American institution."

Public Justice is supported by the Public Justice Foundation, a nonprofit membership organization made up of attorneys and other interested parties across the country.

Fears Nachawati's donation will support Public Justice, as well as the organization's Justice for All Fund, which was created specifically to combat the efforts of lobbyists working to restrict the public's access to the legal system.

More information on Public Justice can be found by visiting the organization's website at https://www.publicjustice.net/.

Founded in 2006, Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals, businesses and public entities in cases involving business interruption insurance disputes, medical device and pharmaceutical liability, environmental damage claims, and serious personal injury and wrongful death. For more information on the firm, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

