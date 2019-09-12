Fears Nachawati Law Firm Demands Walmart Preserve El Paso Mass Shooting Evidence

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fears Nachawati Law Firm is calling on Walmart to halt renovation work at its El Paso retail store which would destroy of evidence related to the Aug. 3 mass shooting before independent investigations and a security analysis can be performed.

The firm, which is representing victims and family members affected by the shooting, supports a Temporary Restraining Order to suspend any demolition work already begun by the retailer to gut the store as part of a renovation and reopening. An independent investigation is needed to review exactly what happened inside the store and analyze how security measures can be improved to prevent future incidents.

Shooting suspect Patrick Crusius previously stated that he traveled to El Paso and chose the Walmart because he was looking for a "soft target" for carrying out his plan to kill "Mexicans." He reportedly told authorities after his arrest that he was surprised no one challenged him when he entered the store carrying the weapon.

"Families deserve to understand what happened, and Walmart needs to make this property available to unbiased security experts so we can learn from this terrible tragedy," said attorney Bryan Fears of Dallas-based Fears Nachawati law firm. "A comprehensive independent investigation can provide important details for Walmart and other retailers about how and where to deploy security measures in the most effective ways."

The bustling El Paso store had a brisk business that included cross-border shoppers from Mexico sister city, Ciudad Juarez, and was one of the retailer's busiest stores in the nation. Despite the high volume of business, reports indicate that the store did not employ armed security guards or off-duty police.

Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals and businesses in cases involving environmental and water contamination litigation, public entities, private entities, mass torts, drug and medical device cases, wrongful death, and products liability. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

