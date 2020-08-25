Fears Nachawati Law Firm Forms Appellate Practice

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fears Nachawati Law Firm is announcing the formation of an appellate practice led by veteran appellate and complex litigation lawyers Ann Saucer and Misty Farris.

Ms. Saucer and Ms. Farris have high-level leadership experience preparing appellate briefs and written and oral arguments in complex cases. They have led appeals in state and federal courts and before the U.S. Supreme Court, including multidistrict litigation, class actions and high-profile complex litigation. They have provided appellate support internally for Fears Nachawati's national complex litigation caseload and are now providing critical appellate support to outside trial lawyers and law firms.

"Misty and Ann are well-known in the legal community," said firm co-founder Majed Nachawati. "We have been fortunate to have them supporting our litigation. There's a great demand for the kind of high-quality, sophisticated work they do, and we're excited about the opportunity to provide these services to other law firms."

Ms. Saucer has played leadership roles and handled key briefings in state and federal MDLs and class-action lawsuits against the manufacturers, distributors and retailers of addictive prescription opioids and other dangerous drugs. She has prevailed in arguments before the 5th and 9th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals, state supreme courts in Texas, Mississippi and West Virginia, the Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas, and state and federal trial courts across the country.

Ms. Farris handles substantive briefing and appellate matters in a broad range of practice areas, including litigation involving dangerous drugs and medical devices and toxic torts. She is actively involved in litigation on behalf of the firm's public-entity clients and pharmaceutical and medical device lawsuits.

"Experienced trial lawyers know that strong appellate support and advocacy are among the most important tools in their toolbox. The talent, credentials and experience of Ann, Misty and their team match up against the very best appellate practices in the Southwest," said firm co-founder Bryan Fears.

Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals, businesses and governmental entities in litigation, including sex abuse and sexual assault claims, business interruption claims arising from Coronavirus (COVID-19) and other natural disasters, serious personal injury and wrongful death, and mass torts arising from environmental damage and water contamination, as well as defective drug and medical device litigation. For more information, visit: https://www.fnlawfirm.com/.

