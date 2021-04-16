Fears Nachawati Law Firm Hosting Two Webinars on Paraquat-Parkinson's Lawsuits

DALLAS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers with the Fears Nachawati Law Firm are hosting two webinars for attorneys who would like to learn more about litigation over the link between Parkinson's disease and paraquat-based herbicides.

Fears Nachawati attorneys Majed Nachawati and Patrick Luff will provide insights for lawyers representing Parkinson's victims who have been exposed to paraquat products like Gramoxone.

The first webinar is Friday, April 16, at 1 p.m. CT. Click here to register. On May 10 at 2 p.m., the firm is presenting at a Paraquat Herbicide Litigation webinar hosted by HarrisMartin Publishing. Click here for more information about that event. The programs are eligible for CLE credits in certain states.

"We believe these lawsuits may be consolidated in the form of multidistrict litigation, and that can present complexities for lawyers who have never participated in MDLs. This is an area of the law where experience can really make a difference," said Mr. Nachawati.

More than 25 federal lawsuits have been filed on behalf of people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease after exposure to the weed killer. The claims are filed against Chinese-owned and Switzerland-based paraquat manufacturer Syngenta Crop Protection and Chevron USA Inc., which has manufactured and sold Gramoxone under a licensing agreement. The Fears Nachawati team filed some of the first federal lawsuits and has among the largest number of cases on file.

First manufactured in the U.S. in the early 1960s, paraquat products have been widely used to control weeds in orchards and farms. The chemical's dangers have been documented for decades. Paraquat is deadly if even a small amount is swallowed, and poisoning can also occur through skin contact and inhalation. Medical studies have established links between the herbicide and Parkinson's, an incurable and progressive brain disorder that leads to tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance and coordination.

Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. The largest and most diverse products liability law firm in the nation, Fears | Nachawati was ranked No. 1 nationally in product liability filings in federal court over the last three years. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com/.

